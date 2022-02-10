Teen accused of shooting, injuring Lexington officer cut off ankle monitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A teenager charged in connection with the shooting of a Lexington police officer cut off his ankle monitor a few days prior to when the incident took place.

The shooting happened on Saturday, February 5, at a Shell gas station on Newtown Pike. Police say an officer saw the teens that he believed to be involved in a shooting from an earlier date. When the officer approached the teens, one fired a weapon at the officer that hit him. Another officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

The officer was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of the shooting. He's expected to be okay.

A 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males are facing several charges in the case. The 16-year-old, specifically, is charged with 1st-degree assault of a police officer and 3 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old accused of shooting at the officer is a repeat offender and should have been in jail at the time of the shooting. We know the teen's name but we are not releasing it given his age.

LEX 18 has learned that the 16-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting. The teen allegedly violated his home incarceration for a second time.

Court documents say he cut off his ankle monitor on January 22. He was released from the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center the day prior. The documents say he initially violated his home incarceration when police arrested him on January 12 on charges of assault, terroristic threatening, and strangulation.

The teen has been on house arrest since 2020. At the time, he was arrested for robbery, assault, and wanton endangerment.

All three teens involved are currently being detained in a juvenile detention facility.