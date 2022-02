FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials have arrested 18-year-old Kimerion Craddock in connection with multiple bomb threats at Franklin County schools.

Kentucky State Police were called right before 3 p.m. Monday because of threats made on Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School.

KSP's investigation led to the arrest of Craddock.

He now faces two counts of terroristic threatening and is in the Franklin County Detention Center.

No devices were found at either school.