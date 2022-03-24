Teen charged in 2018 murder of Lafayette student sentenced to 25 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Malachi Jackson was sentenced Thursday morning to 25 years with credit for time served.

He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, assault, and robbery in the second degree. Part of the assault and robbery charges will run concurrently with the manslaughter charge for a total of 25 years.

Jackson allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Kevin Olmeda-Ortiz outside a home on Garden Springs Drive in February 2018.

Jackson briefly addressed the judge saying he was sorry for what happened and he wished it was different.

Kevin's parents also addressed the court and said they forgive Jackson but they want justice.

Afterwards they told LEX 18 they don't believe the sentence was tough enough.