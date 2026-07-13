Teen charged in Kenawood Park robbery after electric scooter stolen at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A juvenile has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that took place at Kenawood Park in June, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On June 3, 2026, around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bryanwood Parkway for a report of a robbery. A juvenile victim told officers an unknown suspect approached him and asked to ride his electronic scooter.

LFD added that when the victim declined, the suspect pointed a firearm at him, stole the scooter and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody on July 9, and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a minor. The juvenile is currently being held at a Juvenile Detention Center.

