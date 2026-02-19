Teen charged with murder after woman, 12-year-old found dead in Allen County home

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old is facing two counts of murder after a woman and a juvenile were found dead inside a home on Stamps Road in Allen County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that they were contacted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening to conduct a death investigation.

During the investigation, KSP says that a 12-year-old boy and a woman, identified as 42-year-old Traci Trasky, were found dead, and officers discovered Trasky's vehicle was missing from the home.

According to KSP, the vehicle was later found unoccupied on Pleasant Field Church Road. As a result, officers used a drone to discover a subject running through a wooded area.

KSP says that after a short foot pursuit through the wooded area, a 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

Following multiple interviews, KSP says that the teen was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, TBUT-Auto, and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing by their investigative personnel.