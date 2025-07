PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following an afternoon shooting in Perry County.

The 16-year-old male shot 63-year-old Wallace Cornett "at close range with a shotgun inside a residence" just before 2 p.m. Monday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 1905 Middle Fork Maces Creek Road.

The victim's body will be transported to Frankfort to autopsy by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's office.