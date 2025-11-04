Teen reportedly stable following shooting at Gainesway Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting at Gainesway Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the park around 4 p.m. on November 4. When they arrived, they found the victim had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is reported to be stable.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.