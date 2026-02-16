Tennessee man arrested after allegedly dragging Kentucky police officer during traffic stop

(LEX 18) — WRIL- The Big One reports that a Tennessee man was arrested after a warrant was issued following a traffic stop in which a Barbourville Police Department Officer in Kentucky was allegedly dragged by a vehicle.

On Feb. 13, the United States Marshals Service in Kentucky and Tennessee, along with the Bell County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky and the Blount County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, including SWAT and K9, conducted an enforcement operation as a result of a fugitive investigation at a home on Mason Hill Road in Pineville, Kentucky, according to WRIL- The Big One.

WRIL- The Big One says that as a result of the operation, 24-year-old John Gray of New Tazewell, Tennessee, was taken into custody without further incident.

According to WRIL- The Big One, Gray was wanted by Barbourville police for second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

WRIL- The Big One reports that Gray was taken to the Knox County Detention Center in Kentucky, and the officer was treated following the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.