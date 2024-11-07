Tennessee man charged with murder in Calloway County: KSP report

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a Tennessee man was charged with murder after a body was found on the side of a road in Calloway County on Nov. 5.

According to KSP, they responded to the 3800 block of Almo-Shiloh Road just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, where a man was found dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old David Dicke of Paducah.

KSP reported that an autopsy determined that Dicke died from multiple gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, police said that 43-year-old Shelby Junior of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with murder.

Junior is lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.