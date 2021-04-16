The Facts: What we know about the deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLIS — At least eight people were killed and several others were injured after an active shooter incident Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered an active shooter, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Eight people were found with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene who have died, Cook said. The suspect was also found dead after he died by suicide.

At least four people were taken to local hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds, Cook said. One person is in critical condition. At least three other people arrived at local hospitals with other injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene by medical personnel and were released.

Several other people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries, Cook said. Additional details about their injuries haven't been released.

The identities of those involved haven't been released.

Any concerned family members can report to the Holiday Inn Express near the Indianapolis Airport.

Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis #FedEx @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/RVd6CZPtcJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Cook said.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," a statement from FedEx read. "Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Cook is asking for all information about this shooting to come from the IMPD Public Affairs Office.

Anyone who was at the scene but left is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS or contact homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.

Those who are scheduled to work at the facility later in the day should contact their supervisors. The facility will be closed for several hours while detectives are at the scene investigating.

“Our assistance has not been requested at this time but, as always, we stand ready to offer support as needed," Chris Bavender, public affairs specialist for the FBI Indianapolis Field Office, said.

