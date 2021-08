GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The third trial for a Scott County man accused of killing his parents is underway with opening statements expected Tuesday.

James Gray's first trial ended with a mistrial and his conviction in the second trial was overturned because of how police got his confession.

Prosecutors say Gray killed his parents for insurance money back in 2007.

Gray's defense says the murders were committed by another man, who they say bought stolen guns from Gray.