Three accused in deadly downtown Lexington parking lot shooting plead not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people charged in connection to a shooting that left a man dead have all plead not guilty to the charges on Monday.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in downtown Lexington. Officers were called to the Short Street parking garage near South Broadway just before 3:00 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers say when they arrived, they found two men who had been shot, one of which was reported dead at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified him as 36-year-old Michael Yocum. Police say the second victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged three individuals in the case:

Juan Linares, 23 – Murder

Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, 25 – Assault 1st Degree

Oziel Saucedo-Salgado, 28 – Assault 1st Degree

Linares' bond remains at $750,000. The other two have already bonded out. All three will be back in court on Friday.