Three arrested in connection to July Main Street shooting

Courtesy of Lexington Police Department
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 11, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting on Main Street in July.

On July 31, around 2 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call on Main Street. Once they arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

23-year-old Antonio Bell was arrested on July 31, and 22-year-old Marion Moore and 44-year-old Mikcorah Taylor were arrested on August 11.

Lexington Police say the investigation led them to believe the shooting started from an argument between Moore and Bell.

  • Marion Moore: charged with two counts of assault 1st degree, one count of wanton endangerment 1st degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • Antonio Bell: charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • Mikcorah Taylor: charged with two counts of facilitation of assault 1st degree and one count of facilitation of wanton endangerment 1st degree.

All three individuals are at the Fayette County Detention Center.

