Three facing abuse charges after woman's body found in 'unlivable' Madison County home

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are facing charges in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County.

Melissa Compton, David Lamb, and Carrie Lamb have been charged with criminal abuse and failure to report abuse and neglect of an adult. Carrie Lamb faces an additional charge of criminal abuse of a child.

An arrest citation states the body of a woman, identified as Compton's mother, was found dead Saturday at a home on Primrose Circle. According to the citation, the room where the woman's body was found was "in a state of complete and utter disarray."

The arrest citations detail the "unlivable" conditions inside the home, including trash throughout the home, molded food, bugs, and more.

Compton’s brother, who has cerebral palsy, was also found in the home. According to an arrest citation, he was found to be "extremely skinny" and malnourished. He was taken to the hospital to be assessed by a medical professional.

All three suspects are being held in the Madison County Detention Center.