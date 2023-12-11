Three teens charged for allegedly receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing from Lexington police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three teens are facing charges after police say they received a stolen vehicle and then fled from police.

Police say on December 6, 2023, officers in the Tates Creek Road area received a Flock license plate reader alert that a reported stolen vehicle may be in the area. When an officer tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, the vehicle fled. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and found the three teens fleeing from the car. The suspects were arrested at the scene.

The three teens, between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, are charged with fleeing/evading and receiving stolen property. Because they are all under the age of 18, their names have not been released.