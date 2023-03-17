Trial date announced for Richmond murder suspect Shannon Gilday

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing the daughter of former Kentucky lawmaker and businessman C. Wesley Morgan.

Shannon Gilday's trial is expected to begin on May 5, 2025. Court documents claim Gilday broke into the Morgan's multi-million dollar home in Madison County with an assault rifle, shooting his daughter, Jordan, multiple times nearly a year ago while she was asleep.

Gilday was arrested about one week later and is facing multiple charges, including capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is also facing a third-degree assault charge for an incident with a corrections officer while in custody.

According to a Kentucky State Police detective, Gilday confessed to the killing shortly after he was arrested and said he was "willing to kill everyone" inside the home in order to access an underground bunker. A search warrant obtained by LEX 18 reveals Gilday wrote notes about the bunker and monitored the family's sleep schedules prior to the alleged invasion.

In a statement released days after the shooting and prior to his arrest, Gilday's mother said she was "greatly saddened" by the Morgan family's loss and said she "tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail."

Gilday will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on May 26, 2023.