Trial date set for 2027 in Scott County animal torture case

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A trial date has been set for a Scott County couple accused of torturing a dog, Phoenix, in 2025. Chesney Taylor and Christian Barnett are scheduled to go to trial March 29, 2027, in Scott Circuit Court.

The couple appeared in court Friday, where Ethan the dog was also present with his owner, Jeff Calloway.

Calloway said that if the case proceeds to trial as scheduled, it would mark a significant moment for animal cruelty prosecutions in Kentucky.

LEX News previously reported that Taylor and Barnett were indicted by a grand jury. The indictments, filed Sept. 11 in Scott Circuit Court, allege the incident happened on or about Feb. 12, 2025, in Scott County.

According to court documents, Taylor is accused of intentionally torturing a dog without legal justification. Barnett is charged with complicity. Prosecutors allege he aided, counseled or attempted to aid in planning or committing the alleged offense.

The indictment against Barnett states that he acted with the intention of promoting or facilitating the alleged offense.

Under Kentucky law, torture of a dog or cat involves intentionally causing physical injury or death to a domestic animal through cruel mistreatment. The offense is classified as a Class D felony, which carries a potential sentence of one to five years in prison.