Man charged in connection to triple homicide, victims identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three women have died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and the Fayette County Coroner says the man who did it killed his wife and two daughters.

Steven Rubert Wilson has been charged with three counts of murder - domestic violence.

Courtesy of Fayette County Detention Center

Lexington Police Department says around 4 p.m. officers responded to a report of disorder with a gun on Caywood Drive off Alexandria Drive in West Lexington.

Once arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims are 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, 42-year-old Bryonny Wilson, and a 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson, all pronounced dead on the scene.

"From what I understand, the person that has been taken into custody lives here at this house and he's taken the life of his wife and two daughters," said Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. "He is the husband of one of the white females."

LEX 18

Ginn described what took place on Caywood Drive as a "pretty disturbing scene."

"Any time you find three females in one house and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," Ginn said.

Police say one person has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with LEX 18 for updates.