Two adults arrested in connection to Sadieville School fire enter not guilty pleas

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults have entered not guilty pleas after an abandoned school building in Scott County caught fire.

Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook that shows large flames at the old Sadieville School on College Street at around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, they arrested and charged two adults and two juveniles.

Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and setting it on fire, according to the sheriff's office. They were charged with burglary in the third degree and arson in the second.

On Tuesday, the two appeared via video arraignment. Both were assigned public defenders and entered not guilty pleas. Their bonds were set as $5,000 surety bonds to be released to their parents. Both will have preliminary hearings on July 14. They are not permitted any contact with co-defendants in the case

The sheriff's office reports the two juveniles charged are being held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Scott County Fire and the Scott County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the situation.

