LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are recovering after an overnight shooting that happened off North Limestone near E. New Circle Road.

Lexington police say two adult victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and shell casings were found at the scene.

There is no information about possible suspects at this time but police are asking anyone with information about this case to give them a call.

At least 60 people have been shot in Lexington so far this year.

In Louisville, a man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer is dead after a police chase and shootout with state police troopers Tuesday night.

The manhunt started Monday when police stopped 34-year-old Samuel Edwards in Nashville. He fled that traffic stop and fired several shots at police, hitting an officer.

KSP found Edwards Tuesday night in Louisville. He died in an exchange of gunfire with police. The Nashville police officer has been treated and is out of the hospital.