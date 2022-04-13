Two adults injured in shooting at Russell Cave Plaza, coroner responds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after two adults were injured in a shooting at the Russell Cave Plaza late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene, just off New Circle Road, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The coroner also arrived on scene.

Police say one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other has injuries that are non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time but there was a brief chase from the scene. That person got away but it's unclear if the chase and the double shooting were connected.

Officials say there is no word on a potential motive or what led up to the shots being fired.

Nearby, police found shell casings in the parking lot of Diva's Gentlemens Club on Russell Cave Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

LEX 18

Police say no one was hurt and nothing was hit.

Officers tell us they don't have any information about a possible suspect.

