Two arrested after Laurel County authorities find three pounds of crystal meth inside vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are facing drug charges after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office found three pounds of crystal meth and two guns inside a vehicle.

On October 11, authorities say a K9 deputy was conducting a traffic stop at the junction of I-75 south and West Cumberland Parkway in Southern Laurel County for a driver who they say disregarded a traffic light. After "suspicious actions" from the driver and the passenger, the deputy deployed his K9 "Maverick" to search for drugs.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the K9 positively indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and the deputy later found about three pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms inside.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The driver, 43-year-old Kenneth Broyles, and the passenger, 48-year-old Ernest Triplett Jr., both from Tennessee, were arrested. Both were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Broyles also faces several traffic charges.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Both are being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.