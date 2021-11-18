Two arrested, charged with murder for January homicide on Cove Lake Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are now facing murder charges for a homicide that happened back in January.

On Wednesday, detectives charged 23-year-old Mercedes Childress and 22-year-old Davontae Cobb with murder.

Police say their arrests stem from a homicide that happened on Saturday, January 9. Officers were called to the area of Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old John Harris, was found in a car that had wrecked in a nearby parking lot at 3390 Richmond Road. He died at the scene.

Both suspects are currently incarcerated at the Fayette County Detention Center on other charges.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.