Two arrested following attempted robbery at Glenview Market in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two individuals Tuesday morning following an attempted robbery.

Regina Lee Neal, 37, of East Bernstadt, was charged with attempted robbery first-degree. William Jennings Francis, 41, of East Bernstadt, was charged with complicity to commit robbery first-degree. Francis was the driver of the suspect vehicle. He was was also wanted on a Clay District Court warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport. This individual allegedly owes arrearage of $8,985.57.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an attempted robbery at Glenview Market around 3:27 a.m. Tuesday where allegedly a female subject dressed in overalls wearing a ski mask demanded money from the female store clerk threatening to shoot her.

Laurel County Correctional Center

The store clerk refused and the female suspect fled the scene in a gold colored Ford Interceptor driven by a male subject.

Sheriff's investigators reviewed video surveillance from the store and developed information on possible suspects involved.

Investigators traveled to a residence off Highway 1376 approximately six miles north of London where they located the suspect vehicle and the two suspects who admitted involvement.

The two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

