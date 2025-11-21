2 arrested in Corbin vehicle theft spree as police recover 3 stolen cars

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle thefts in Corbin, with police recovering three stolen cars including one reported in neighboring Laurel County.

The Corbin Police Department arrested one man and one juvenile in connection with the thefts.

The theft spree reportedly began Nov. 19 when a 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV was stolen from South Poplar Avenue. The following day, police reported that thieves took a 2014 blue Dodge Avenger with multiple bumper stickers covering the bumper and rear window from Gulf Trailer Park near Johnny Wheels on the Cumberland Falls Highway.

Police believe two masked suspects were involved in the crimes, working during nighttime hours to conceal their identities, the Corbin Police Department detailed.

The department is asking residents and businesses to review security camera footage for suspicious activity during overnight hours. Officials also remind the community to lock their vehicles at night as a precaution.

Anyone with information can contact the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or use the text tip line at 606-215-6239. All tips can remain anonymous.