Two arrested in Pulaski County drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in a drug bust on Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug house and followed a car as it left the scene. After committing some traffic violations, detectives pulled the car over.

As they investigated, the passenger in the front seat Mark Jeffrey, 31, turned over a bag containing marijuana to detectives. Once all suspects were out of the car, deputies found a backpack containing additional marijuana and $20,000.

Deputies also found more marijuana and digital scales. When looking in the trunk, they also found "numerous" packages of candy that contained high doses of THC. The packages looked similar to regular candy in stores.

Jeffrey was also searched, and deputies found $1,486.

Police arrested Jeffrey and James Allen, 25. who was driving the car. Both face charges of trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation.