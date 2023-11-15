Watch Now
Two found guilty in connection to 2016 murder of Lexington teenager

Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 15, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been convicted in the death of a teenager back in 2016.

Marques Smith and Marique Sturgis were found guilty Tuesday night in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Hallett. Police say Hallett was killed during a robbery.

Smith was convicted on murder, robbery, and complicity to robbery and assault charges. Sturgis was convicted on complicity to manslaughter and robbery as well as assault.

The jury is currently discussing their recommended sentences for both Smith and Sturgis.

Five people were charged in connection to the shooting, including Christopher Allen and Ricky Auxier, who both pleaded guilty.

