Two hurt in shooting in north Lexington

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 16:48:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two are hurt after a shooting on Saturday in north Lexington.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court near the Red Roof Inn for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there are no suspects or arrests at this time. They are still on the scene investigating.

A funeral was happening at the same time in the area.

This is an ongoing story. Please stick with LEX18 for more information.

