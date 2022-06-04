Two hurt in shooting in north Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two are hurt after a shooting on Saturday in north Lexington.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court near the Red Roof Inn for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there are no suspects or arrests at this time. They are still on the scene investigating.

A funeral was happening at the same time in the area.

A funeral was happening at the same time in the area.


