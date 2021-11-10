Watch
Two injured, taken to the hospital after Lexington shooting on Seventh Street

LEX 18
Posted at 8:39 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 20:43:46-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after they were shot in Lexington.

Police say they were dispatched to 7th and Shropshire at about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday and located two people with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the two were inside a vehicle at 7th and Jackson when another vehicle shot at them. The victims then drove a short distance and then stopped and got out of the car at 7th and Shropshire.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't have anyone in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

