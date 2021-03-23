Two Kentucky stepbrothers shot, one dead in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (WJHG/LEX 18) — Two Kentucky stepbrothers were involved in a shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida. One of them died.

The shooting took place at the Shores of Panama Resort. Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman says the two teens, both from the Louisville area, were shot. One died from his injuries and the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"No one is in danger we do have the suspect we do have the weapon, and we are treating this as a crime scene and we will go through this slowly to make sure we get justice for the family," said Whitman.

The parents of the boys have been notified.

Police believe the suspect relocated to Panama City Beach last year. While this happened during Spring Break, police are not calling it a Spring Break incident. Police say the family was visiting while on vacation and the suspect is a Florida man in his late 30s.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is unsure what led up to the shooting. Police and the local crime scene unit are still looking into what happened.