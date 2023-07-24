Two men arrested after Laurel County checkpoint

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — On Saturday, two men were arrested at a highway checkpoint in East Bernstadt after it was determined that the driver was a fugitive, and the passenger was under the influence.

The driver, 50-year-old Casper Galen Hurley of McKee, was charged following a hit confirmation from the U.S. Marshal Service. He was determined to be a fugitive from another state.

The passenger, 60-year-old Freddie Lee Akers of Williamsburg, was charged with public intoxication and possession of controlled substances.

Both McKee and Akers are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Officers assisting at the safety checkpoint included Sgt. Travis Napier from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Constable Robert Smith, and Kentucky State Police.

