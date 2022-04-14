Two men arrested, charged after five-county police chase across Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has two men in custody after a chase spanning five counties.

On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., investigators attempted a traffic stop on the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. The driver refused to stop and then drove onto I-75 northbound. The suspects led officers through Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison, Fayette, and Scott Counties.

Officers were able to spike the tires of the suspect's car and it came to a stop in the median of I-64 in Scott County. The driver, Joshua Floyd, of Louisville, was caught after attempting to run off. The passenger, William McDowell, of Louisville, was also arrested at the scene.

Police say during the attempted traffic stop, the suspects were throwing items out the window "including a white powdery substance."

Floyd is charged with 1st-degree fleeing or evading police, 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 2nd-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit. McDowell is charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance. Both are currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.