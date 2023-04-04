Two men facing kidnapping charges after allegedly luring a 7-year-old at a Winchester park

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men are facing kidnapping charges after allegedly luring a child at a playground and taking a picture with him because the child was "cute," according to their arrest citations.

Winchester Police responded to Legacy Grove Park for two suspicious males trying to get kids to come with them Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Rahul Rahul and Arvind Arvind, who were both trying to leave the area.

Through investigation, officers learned the two men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come up.

Arvind allegedly forced a 7-year-old child to sit beside him and take pictures, according to a citation. The kid said Arvin allegedly grabbed his wrist and held him on the bench.

In the pictures recovered, Arvind had his arm around the child with his hand all the way down to the chest area, a citation says.

Arvind allegedly stated this child was picked because he was "cute."

The mother of the child called for him to come back to her because Arvind was still sitting with him. According to a citation, the child was visibly shaken and terrorized.

Rahul is facing a kidnapping-minor charge. Arvind is facing a kidnapping-minor charge and assault in the fourth degree.