Two men in the hospital after shooting near Russell Cave, New Circle Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men are in the hospital after police responded to a report of two gunshot victims at the Marathon gas station near New Circle and Russell Cave at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found the two victims who were then transported to a hospital. Their status is unclear at this time.

Police say a vehicle, which is believed to have been possibly involved, was found in the road on Russell Cave, right before New Circle.

Officials are unsure where the shooting happened and no suspect information has been released at this time.

This is as an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone from the public with helpful information to come forward.