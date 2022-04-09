Two people charged in Catalina Motel murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at the Catalina Motel Friday afternoon.

The Lexington Police Department said the victim is a 64-year-old man.

50-year-old Danny Sims and 30-year-old Alysha Noel have been arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

They are currently at the Fayette County Detention Center, according to LPD.

The victim's identity will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.

