Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Double homicide investigation underway after Lexington shooting, three others injured

Two dead after shooting
LEX18
Two dead after shooting
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 08:55:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police said it happened in the area of Green Acre Park on LaSalle Road around 1:16 a.m.

Police say a man and woman died at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the two who died as 20-year-old Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer and 49-year-old James Henry Bost, Jr.

Police said three other men were later found at a hospital and that they had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

If you have information, the police ask that you call (859) 258-3600. You can also report it anonymously at (859) 253-2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Live at Kentucky Derby 148!

LEX 18 Live at Kentucky Derby 148!