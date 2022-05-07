Double homicide investigation underway after Lexington shooting, three others injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police said it happened in the area of Green Acre Park on LaSalle Road around 1:16 a.m.

Police say a man and woman died at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the two who died as 20-year-old Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer and 49-year-old James Henry Bost, Jr.

Police said three other men were later found at a hospital and that they had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video.

If you have information, the police ask that you call (859) 258-3600. You can also report it anonymously at (859) 253-2020.

