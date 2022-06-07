Two people hospitalized after Oak Street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say two people are at the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting on Oak Street, just off Georgetown Street.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and found two adults with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby car was also hit by gunfire but it's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

Police told LEX 18 they found shell casings on Beaver Creek Road, which is actually across town near Man o' War and Richmond Road. According to police, the victims said the shooting may have happened there.

This shooting is just the latest in what's been a violent few months in the city. At this point in the year, there have been more than 50 shootings. That doesn't include the 22 homicides so far in 2022, in which 17 of those are confirmed as related to gun violence.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect in this shooting.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.