Two people in hospital after shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police responded to a shooting on Dalton Court right before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found an adult male on scene. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information yet, police are investigating.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Delcamp Drive.

Police say an adult male showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result of the shots fired on Delcamp.

There is no suspect yet, police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.