Two people indicted for criminal abuse, wanton endangerment of 2-year-old in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people arrested back in August at the Walmart in Berea for alleged child abuse have now been indicted.

Police say they received a call from someone who witnessed a car pull into a parking spot and hit a pole.

When arriving on the scene, police found 27-year-old Megan Sanders and 32-year-old William Gross passed out with their 2-year-old son in the backseat with the windows rolled halfway up.

Officers removed the child from the vehicle and into the air conditioner.

According to police, both individuals admitted to using heroin.

Sanders and Gross were indicted on first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

In addition, Sanders was indicted on the first offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while the license was suspended.