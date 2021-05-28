Two taken to hospital after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent two adults to the hospital on Thursday night.

Police responded to East 6th and Chestnut Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found two gunshot wound victims. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

As of Thursday night, there is no suspect info. Anyone with information regarding a suspect is asked to contact Lexington police.

