Two teenagers arrested, charged in West Short Street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after a shooting at West Short Street and Mill Street earlier this month.

The Lexington Police Department says at 10:44 p.m. on September 10, officers responded to the area for a shooting. When officers got there, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital: One was critically injured and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington police say they arrested two teenagers, both 16, in connection to the shooting. One was charged with two counts of assault (1st degree), two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor, and wanton endangerment (1st degree). The other teen was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment (1st degree).

Because both suspects are minors, Lexington police are prohibited from publicly identifying the suspects involved in the shooting. Both are currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.