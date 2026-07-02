U.S. Marshals apprehend Kentucky man wanted for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of child

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky man wanted on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old has been arrested following a multi-agency operation in Georgetown.

The U.S. Marshals Service reported that James N. Byrd Jr. was taken into custody June 30 on Earls Way in Georgetown by the U.S. Marshals Service Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with Frankfort Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Georgetown Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

An indictment warrant of arrest was issued for Byrd on June 23 on charges of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree with a victim under 12 years of age. Byrd was also indicted on engaging in organized crime — criminal syndicate.

Frankfort Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department requested U.S. Marshals assistance on June 29 after investigators identified a known location for Byrd in Georgetown.

Byrd was arrested without incident and transported to Franklin County, where the alleged offenses occurred. He is being held at Franklin County Regional Jail.

In addition, three other men have been indicted on several counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and engaging in organized crime, with charges involving a child under 12 years of age:

33-year-old Benjamin Byrd;

31-year-old Shane A. Suver; and

79-year-old James Byrd, Sr.

The grand jury set bail at $250,000 full cash for each of the four defendants, according to the filed indictment.

