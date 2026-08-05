U.S. Marshals arrest attempted murder, kidnapping suspect found hiding in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man wanted on multiple violent felony charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, was arrested in Louisville after authorities say he fled Madison County and Lexington in an effort to evade law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, fugitive task force members from the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky arrested Tyler Mack on Aug. 3 following a joint operation involving the U.S. Marshals Service, the Richmond Police Department and the Lexington Police Department.

Authorities said Mack had used resources from accomplices while attempting to avoid capture before traveling to Louisville.

Investigators tracked Mack's movements through what officials described as an extensive fugitive investigation. Marshals ultimately conducted a takedown operation after positively identifying him in an area of interest in Louisville.

The arrest stems from a July 24 incident in Madison County. Law enforcement officials said Mack allegedly forced his way into a residence, assaulted a person with a handgun and fired six shots at someone attempting to flee the scene.

Authorities said Mack was wanted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the incident. He also faces a federal firearm charge alleging he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm related to the July 24 case.