UK department chair arrested for incest, sexual abuse, and sodomy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A University of Kentucky professor and department chair is charged with incest, sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, and sodomy.

Kevin Real, chair of the UK Department of Communication, was arrested Thursday. A UK spokesperson tells LEX 18 that Real has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus.

"The university is aware of this issue and takes it very seriously," said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Real is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. The county's jail website says a $15,000 cash bond was set for his sodomy charge.

According to Real's curriculum vitae, he has been a professor at UK's Department of Communication since 2002.