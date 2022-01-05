Former UK employee charged with theft, accused of stealing items left by residents over winter break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A University of Kentucky employee is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing items left behind by people who lived inside the residence halls while the campus was closed.

According to an arrest citation, 28-year-old Kristian Lowe told police he took money from a room in Boyd Hall and put it in his closet at home.

UK officials say they recently became aware of a pattern of thefts during the winter break. They say Lowe accessed approximately 860 residence hall suites without permission and allegedly stole items left behind by them. Lowe was terminated from UK housing and has been criminally charged with burglary, trespassing, and possession of a deadly weapon (brass knuckles).

In an arrest citation, one of the residents told officers they left for a football game on December 29 and when they got back on January 2, items in their room had been moved, including a safe where items inside were taken out.

Another resident said she was missing items, including a Coach purse with about $500 cash inside and her school-issued iPad.

Lowe was a contracted Greystar employee prior to his termination with the university. The arrest citation said camera footage showed him in different resident halls that day entering multiple rooms. He was seen pushing a cart that would be large enough to hide items that were stolen.

The employee was arraigned in Fayette County Court on Tuesday. UK Police’s investigation is still ongoing.

The university says they communicated directly with all students impacted and are working to ensure appropriate remuneration as quickly as possible for any items stolen. UK police believe that will mostly involve small amounts of money that may have been stored in suites over the break.

The impacted residence halls were confined to the north side of campus (Blazer Hall, Boyd Hall, Holmes Hall, and Jewell Hall).

Moving forward, the university will investigate processes and policies and make improvements where necessary.

Individuals may contact the institution at student_support@uky.edu or (859) 562-3098 (toll-free at 833-510-0030) with any questions. More information can be found here.