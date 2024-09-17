UK police investigating following drug-related incident on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department is investigating after they received a report of a drug-related incident on campus.

According to a release from the university, "the incident is reported to have happened on Saturday, Sept. 14, in which the victim was given a drink and later learned it contained a controlled substance leading them to becoming ill and receiving medical attention."

UK reports that police and other units are actively investigating the incident.

UK police also provided the following safety tips: