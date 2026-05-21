Man arrested in Lexington, charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Lexington in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 9 in Newport. 30-year-old Tiance Combs has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Combs is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Further, Newport police are searching for two people connected to the May 9 shooting. Detectives secured arrest warrants for 26-year-old Terry Moses and 30-year-old Kortney Alford in connection to the deadly shooting that reportedly occurred at the intersection of 10th and Monmouth streets.

Moses and Alford should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moses or Alford is urged to contact Newport police at 859-292-3622.