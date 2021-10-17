US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A group of 17 U.S. missionaries, including children, has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.

The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage.

"This is a special prayer alert," the one-minute message said. "Pray that the gang members would come to repentance."

The message states that the mission's field director is working with the U.S. Embassy, and that the field director's family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry's base while everyone else visiting the orphanage was abducted.