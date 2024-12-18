Lexington residents experience thefts from vehicles ahead of Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is on the hunt for a valuable item that was stolen from her vehicle Monday morning.

As the holidays grow near, many have noticed an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in some areas across Lexington.

Angelena Thompson and her boyfriend have lived in the Woodhill apartments in Lexington for nearly three years. For the last couple of years, it's been a constant fight to keep their property safe.

"Not even a month ago, you know, our neighbor in front of me had her car broken into and you know it's just- it's constant," explains Thompson, who on Monday morning noticed her car door was cracked open after she went outside to grab jumper cables. "Usually we lock our car doors but we didn't realize the battery in our key was dead."

Thompson says after checking her security cameras, she watched two people walk up to her vehicle, open the door and get inside. A short time later, they left the vehicle and moved on to other vehicles within the parking lot.

After checking her car, she made note that her camera and camera bag were missing. "Well that camera, we got it about two or three years ago. And we have all of our memories on it. His grandmother has passed away from COPD so all the pictures we have with us and the family and her in her last moments."

Lexington Police released a statement saying:

"We found one report based on the information provided.

On December 16, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court for a theft from a vehicle. Officers learned that two subjects stole a camera from a vehicle.

Our Auto Crimes Unit is currently investigating." Hannah Sloan, Lexington Police Department public information officer

According to a Lexington Community Crime map, from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, 2024, there were 137 burglaries from vehicles and 89 vehicle thefts.

Within the same month in 2023, there were 150 burglaries from vehicles and 173 vehicle thefts.

Thompson posted about her theft on Facebook, and now several other commenters have stated that their vehicles were also broken into. One commenter even claims their mail key was stolen.

"I need people to know that yes times are hard but hard times don't last forever and you don't have to you know make somebody else suffer because you're struggling," said Thompson.

Police ask that if you have any information on the individuals to please call (859) 258-3600.

You can also leave an anonymous tip that can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or going to their website.