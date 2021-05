LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One adult female suffered a minor injury after being shot at on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m at the 2900 block of Winter Garden Drive.

Police say the adult female and a child were sitting in a parked car when another vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots into the car. The adult female was treated for her minor injury at the scene before being released. The child was unharmed.

There is currently no suspect vehicle description to share.